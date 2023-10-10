Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $828,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $158.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,045. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.51 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

