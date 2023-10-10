Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 18.8% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after purchasing an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $399.52. 2,570,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844,944. The stock has a market cap of $319.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.34 and a 200-day moving average of $395.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

