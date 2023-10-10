Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Holdings Boosted by R.P. Boggs & Co.

R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,793 shares during the period. Construction Partners comprises 10.6% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. R.P. Boggs & Co. owned 0.80% of Construction Partners worth $13,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Construction Partners by 304.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROAD shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Construction Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Construction Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ROAD traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $40.49. 182,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,826. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 0.89. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

