Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,233,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,708,599,000 after purchasing an additional 749,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.