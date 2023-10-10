Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 91 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

Progressive Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PGR opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.15 and a 200-day moving average of $133.64. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

