Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.10

Shares of Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 4112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Cora Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £7.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.52.

About Cora Gold

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.

