Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up about 1.4% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Corning by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Corning by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $29.56. 1,394,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

