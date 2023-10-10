Corning (NYSE:GLW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.53

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.53 and last traded at $29.28, with a volume of 602008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Corning Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 3,478.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Corning by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

