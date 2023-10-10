Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.1% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $7.69 on Tuesday, hitting $566.66. The stock had a trading volume of 764,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,154. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $554.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $576.19. The company has a market capitalization of $251.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.