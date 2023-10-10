Critical Survey: YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) versus TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF)

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Free Report) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YaSheng Group and TerrAscend’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YaSheng Group $18.59 million 0.48 $5.31 million N/A N/A TerrAscend $247.83 million 2.15 -$329.91 million N/A N/A

YaSheng Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TerrAscend.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

YaSheng Group has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for YaSheng Group and TerrAscend, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YaSheng Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TerrAscend 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of TerrAscend shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares YaSheng Group and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YaSheng Group 28.88% 2.14% 2.12% TerrAscend -131.52% -2.35% -0.98%

Summary

TerrAscend beats YaSheng Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YaSheng Group

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts. The company's products include cotton, corns, barley, wheat, flax, and alfalfa; vegetables comprising onions, potatoes, beet, and peas; fruits, including apples, pears, and apricots; specialty crops consisting of hops, wolfberries, cumin, hemp, and liquorices; seeds, such as black melon, sunflower, corn, hemp, and flax seeds; and eggs. It also provides construction materials, such as cement; and designs, develops, and markets new technologies related to agriculture and genetic biology. The company sells its products to food processors, supermarkets, and wholesale stores through distributors, as well as to direct customers. YaSheng Group exports its products. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Lanzhou, the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2015, YaSheng Group is a subsidiary of Gansu Yasheng Salt Chemical Industrial Group, Ltd.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. In addition, the company owns various synergistic businesses under Gage Growth, Pinnacle, TerrAscend NJ, Ilera Healthcare, HMS Health and HMS Processing, Valhalla Confections, State Flower, Arise Bioscience Inc., and TerrAscend Canada brands. It serves medical and legal adult-use markets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

