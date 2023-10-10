CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Shares Down 16.7%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 361,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 361,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$7.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.32 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CubicFarm Systems Corp. will post 0.0228571 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

