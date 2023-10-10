Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.68

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.68 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.
Cummins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Cummins has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cummins to earn $19.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.
Cummins Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.20. 571,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,070. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
