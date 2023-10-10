Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.68

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.68 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

Cummins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Cummins has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cummins to earn $19.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.20. 571,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,070. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

