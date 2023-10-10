Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Purchased by R.P. Boggs & Co.

R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 945,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,512 shares during the quarter. Custom Truck One Source accounts for 5.1% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co. owned approximately 0.38% of Custom Truck One Source worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after acquiring an additional 180,652 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,505,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 70,411 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 19.0% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,262,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,253,000 after acquiring an additional 520,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 227,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 22.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,811,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 337,429 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Custom Truck One Source

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 41,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $267,821.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CTOS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,280. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTOS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.58.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

