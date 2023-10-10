CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.03. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

