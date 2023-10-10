CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Trading Down 2.6%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 30,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,884,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $248,591.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $171,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $248,591.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Menold sold 20,945 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $258,670.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,760. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

