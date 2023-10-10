Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 111,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HON traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.41. 1,801,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,851. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.04. The stock has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.22 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

