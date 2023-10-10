Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,132 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 49,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.3% during the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $496.18. The stock had a trading volume of 760,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,303. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

