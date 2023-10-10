Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 11,703 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,654 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,821. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.81 and its 200-day moving average is $209.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,767,434.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,579 shares of company stock valued at $142,087,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

