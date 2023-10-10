Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 17,676 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,676 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,703,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,136,000 after acquiring an additional 610,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after acquiring an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,684. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

