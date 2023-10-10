Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 21,432 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,432 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,233,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,708,599,000 after purchasing an additional 749,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.93. 13,127,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,265,993. The stock has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

