Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,909,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,170,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 796,716 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VWO traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $39.46. 7,529,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,006,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

