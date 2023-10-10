Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $151.81. 535,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,135. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $146.60 and a 52 week high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.25.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.74) to GBX 2,950 ($36.11) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.12) to GBX 3,800 ($46.51) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.77) to GBX 4,440 ($54.35) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

View Our Latest Report on DEO

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.