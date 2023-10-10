Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.5% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:ABT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.60. 2,112,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867,594. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.07.
Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.47.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories
Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories
In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Abbott Laboratories Profile
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
