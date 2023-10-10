Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $23.94 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 2.5% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.55% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $23,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $41.94. 829,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,102. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

