Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 167.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,523 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PANW traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,461. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.29 and its 200 day moving average is $222.45. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The company has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.55.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile



Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

