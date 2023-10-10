Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.93. The company had a trading volume of 879,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.38.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

