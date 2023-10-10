Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.82 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TXN traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $143.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

