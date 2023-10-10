Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,339 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $867,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 69.0% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 99,071 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $141.51. 1,603,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,967,026. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $155.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

