Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,424 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $200.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average of $184.54. The stock has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.42.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

