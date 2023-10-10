Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,596 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,968,000 after purchasing an additional 821,891 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $453,190,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.82. 1,766,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,516. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.94 and its 200-day moving average is $128.62. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $101.64 and a 1 year high of $159.50. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

