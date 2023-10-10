Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 456 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.01. 458,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,582. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.91 and a 200 day moving average of $270.80.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

