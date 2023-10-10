Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 849 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after buying an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Tesla by 98,265.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after buying an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.09. 99,288,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,240,859. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.95 and a 200-day moving average of $228.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.27.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

