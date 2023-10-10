Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 1.00% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $14,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

UCON traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,965. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $24.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.