Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,716 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.07 on Tuesday, reaching $861.95. 707,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,533. The stock has a market cap of $355.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $854.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $786.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

