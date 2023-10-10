Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Gap Down to $11.02

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.02, but opened at $10.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 137,482 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,942 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $37,304.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,553.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

