Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday. 1,864,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session's volume of 5,172,452 shares.The stock last traded at $1.60 and had previously closed at $1.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cormark upgraded Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 136.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Denison Mines by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,894,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,195 shares during the last quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 10.5% during the second quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,603,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after buying an additional 2,811,997 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 28,389,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,734 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 23,920,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,065,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 195,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

