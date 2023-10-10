Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.42

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 8024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Destiny Media Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$14.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of C$1.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.