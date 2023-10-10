Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.30

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 5500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$8.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits alerts:

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.91 million for the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative net margin of 29.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0083403 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.