Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Trimmed by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.74. The stock had a trading volume of 418,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.44. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $133.39.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.30%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.