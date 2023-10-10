Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach lessened its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. FMR LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,785,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,190,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,706,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,342,000 after acquiring an additional 67,377 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,779,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,982,000 after purchasing an additional 835,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after purchasing an additional 981,491 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,571,000 after purchasing an additional 907,557 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,837. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29.

