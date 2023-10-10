Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.3% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 889,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 127,427 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 485,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 57,637 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 313,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,140,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.30. 103,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,333. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $28.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.