Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Position Boosted by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,078,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,060 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 22.7% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $29,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,145.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,338,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,433,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,481,000 after buying an additional 6,270,617 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,896,000 after buying an additional 5,099,553 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,304,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,968,000 after buying an additional 4,995,807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 674,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

