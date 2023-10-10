Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is ACT Advisors LLC.’s 5th Largest Position

ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 10.1% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ACT Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.44% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $15,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,011.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45,895 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 568.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 344,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 75,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,568. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

