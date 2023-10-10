Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Bought by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,856 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $11,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFLV. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,784,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 812,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 611,581 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,593,000. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 475,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.