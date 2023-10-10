DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock Price Down 2%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 366,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 761,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DCGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Northland Securities raised their target price on DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $598.87 million, a PE ratio of 85.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). DocGo had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $125.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.64 million. Equities analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,193,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,141.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,450.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,113,141.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,667 shares of company stock worth $735,535. 13.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,029,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,494,000 after buying an additional 373,332 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocGo by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,757,000 after acquiring an additional 709,553 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,559,000 after buying an additional 680,409 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,124,000 after buying an additional 113,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 139,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

