DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 113.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC upgraded DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,064. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

