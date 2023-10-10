Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.94 and last traded at $28.94. Approximately 62,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 92,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.62 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 71.90% and a return on equity of 66.03%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 59.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 45.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 53,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 47.8% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

