Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.07

Shares of Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 19100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

Dundee Stock Up 4.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of C$99.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation, an asset management company, provides wealth management, real estate, resources, and investment services in Canada and the United States. The company's Wealth Management segment offers investment management, financial advisory, capital market, and various banking services. This segment also creates, manages, and administers investment products, as well as provides internal and third-party management, and advisory services to various investment products, including mutual funds, private clients, portfolio solutions, tax-assisted investment products, closed-end investment products, and alternative investment products.

