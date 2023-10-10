Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $25,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,020,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,859 shares of company stock worth $13,627,822 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE EW opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.