Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 26142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eguana Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.10 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Eguana Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.10 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$24.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.50 million. Eguana Technologies had a negative net margin of 118.36% and a negative return on equity of 154.23%.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

