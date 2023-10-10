Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 26142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on EGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eguana Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.10 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Eguana Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.10 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eguana Technologies
Eguana Technologies Price Performance
Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.50 million. Eguana Technologies had a negative net margin of 118.36% and a negative return on equity of 154.23%.
Eguana Technologies Company Profile
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eguana Technologies
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.